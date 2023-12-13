WATCH LIVE: Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to hold news conference in Samantha Woll homicide

(WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has called a 4:30 p.m. news conference to address the homicide of Samantha Woll.

It has not been announced what she will have to say during the news event.

The news conference is set to be held at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. The Detroit Police Department confirmed Tuesday evening that it submitted a warrant request to the prosecutor's office.

Woll, the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found dead outside of her home the morning of Oct. 21 in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood. Police say she was stabbed.

A suspect was taken into custody on Nov. 8 but was then released two days later. A new person of interest was taken into custody on Sunday, Detroit police said.

The prosecutor's office on Tuesday said a warrant has been requested in the case and is being reviewed. No additional information has been released about the warrant at this time.

