Voting now open for Michigan Gas Utilities' dog ambassador

You can now vote for Michigan Gas Utilities’ (MGU) first “ambassadog.” The dog who wins the contest will be featured in MGU’s safe digging awareness campaign throughout the year.
Customers from throughout southern Michigan submitted photos of their dogs for the contest. Seven dogs have been chosen as finalists.
Voters can vote as many times as they want until Friday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced before the end of April, which is National Safe Digging Month.
The dogs will help promote MGU’s safety message of calling 811 at least three days before you dig.
Voting can be done on SurveyMonkey. Photos of the dog finalists can be found below:
Bailey from Douglas:
Brynley from Coloma:
Hampton from Coopersville:
Henry from Otsego:
Ruger from Petersburg
Scooby-Doo from Bridgman
Sparky from Colon