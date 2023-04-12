Voting now open for Michigan Gas Utilities' dog ambassador

You can now vote for Michigan Gas Utilities’ (MGU) first “ambassadog.” The dog who wins the contest will be featured in MGU’s safe digging awareness campaign throughout the year.

Customers from throughout southern Michigan submitted photos of their dogs for the contest. Seven dogs have been chosen as finalists.

Voters can vote as many times as they want until Friday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced before the end of April, which is National Safe Digging Month.

The dogs will help promote MGU’s safety message of calling 811 at least three days before you dig.

Voting can be done on SurveyMonkey. Photos of the dog finalists can be found below:

Bailey from Douglas:

WEC Energy Group Bailey from Douglas

Brynley from Coloma:

WEC Energy Group Brynley from Coloma

Hampton from Coopersville:

WEC Energy Group Hampton from Coopersville

Henry from Otsego:

WEC Energy Group Henry from Otsego

Ruger from Petersburg

WEC Energy Group Ruger from Petersburg

Scooby-Doo from Bridgman

WEC Energy Group Scooby-Doo from Bridgman

Sparky from Colon

WEC Energy Group Sparky from Colon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube