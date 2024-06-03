VIDEOS: See inside Michigan Central Station after a massive 6-year restoration project

(WXYZ) — We're giving people a first look inside Michigan Central Station after a massive six-year restoration project Ford Motor Company took on after acquiring the station in 2018.

The station opened to the public in 1913 and had 4,000 passengers per day going through at its peak. It closed in 1988 and remained vacant for decades until Ford purchased the property in 2018.

More Michigan Central Station stories, videos and photos below



Since then, Ford said more than 3,100 skilled-trade workers have worked more than 1.7 million combined hours to restore the station to "its original Beaux-Arts glory."

The station will officially open to the public with a massive concert on June 6 and then a multi-day celebration with tours starting June 7. It will then open on certain days for "Summer at the Station" starting June 21.

Check out the incredible videos inside the station below with each video showing a different part of the station. All videos courtesy Ford Motor Company

See inside The Grand Hall - the historic waiting room below

Inside Michigan Central Station: See the restored Grand Hall

See inside the historic Women's waiting room below

Inside Michigan Central Station: See the restored women's waiting room

See inside the historic Arcade below

Inside Michigan Central Station: See the restored Arcade

See inside the historic Ticket Lobby below

Inside Michigan Central Station: See the restored Ticket Lobby

See inside the historic Reading Room and Tea Room below

Inside Michigan Central Station: See the restored Reading Room & Tea Room

See inside the Corridor (historic Service Access) below

Inside Michigan Central Station: See the restored Corridor & service access

See inside the historic Restaurant below

Inside Michigan Central Station: See the restored Restaurant

See inside the historic Concourse below

Inside Michigan Central Station: See the restored Concourse

See video of the exterior restoration below