VIDEO: Man jumps onto car roof after goat gets loose in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One very unruly goat is in hot water after spending the day causing chaos up and down a block on Detroit's west side.

Robert Pizzimenti is the owner of the four-legged troublemaker. The goat, called Smoke, escaped by hopping the fence and taking himself on a self-guided tour of the neighborhood, where he met Dae'lan Scott down the block.

"I go outside and I'm like 'okay, okay… bah! bah!' then I see Mr. Bob here come out of nowhere," Scott said.

"They are very calming for people… not necessarily him but…" Pizzimenti said.

"I don't want him to walk around, he actually hopped the fence. That wasn't the idea, I do need to keep him contained," Pizzimenti said.

According to court records, Wednesday's escapade prompted the city to cite Smoke's owner with possessing a wild animal without a permit inside the city. Pizzimenti tells me he's hoping the city of Detroit will reconsider and see the value these four-legged animals can bring to the community. It's important to note that court records also show a history of problems with his animals.

"If Detroiters were allowed to farm and garden the way many of us want to, we could have the most unique city on the planet!" Pizzimenti said.

Others on the block, like Maia Campbell, say they appreciate the agricultural diversity in the city.

"I do recognize there are lots of urban farms and there are people who have goats, chickens, all sorts of animals… which is a beautiful thing for our community," Campbell said.

And meeting Smoke on friendly terms, Scott tells me next time he sees the goat on the street, he knows exactly what to do.

"We would be cool! I know where to take him! So if anybody do see him in the neighborhood," Scott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

