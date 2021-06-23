Vice President Harris to promote COVID-19 vaccinations during trip to Detroit Monday

(WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Detroit next week.

Harris will visit our city Monday as part of the "We Can Do This" tour, which is an effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among those who still need protection from the coronavirus.

According to the White House, she will be "highlighting the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilizing grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."

Further details of the Vice President's trip will be announced in the near future.