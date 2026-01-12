U-M law grad and Syracuse President Kent Syverud named 16th President at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kent Syverud has been named the 16th President of the University of Michigan, the school's board of regents announced in a special meeting to elect him.

The regents unanimously voted to name him President in a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Watch Syverud address the board after being unanimously elected

President elect Kent Syverud address University of Michigan Board of Regents

“During the search process, we learned that President-Elect Syverud is a fearless listener,” Regents Vice Chair Michael J. Behm said. “He’s extremely talented at imagining and implementing goals for the future, and a gifted collaborator with students, faculty, and statewide stakeholders. These qualities will benefit all Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint.”

Syverud, a University of Michigan alum, has been working as chancellor and president at the University of Syracuse since 2013. In August of last year, he announced his intention to step down from his roles at Syracuse, effective in June 2026. He also currently serves as the chair of the Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors.

“I believe Michigan has been, is now and must remain the best public research university anywhere,” Syverud said in a press release. “That has been my experience. This university gave me everything I have become...these are challenging times for Michigan, for higher education, and the world. We have a choice in how to respond. We can curl up in a ball … or , we can do what Michigan has always done at its best: We can lead. We can lead not by arrogantly lecturing others, but by modeling each day in small ways and in big ones, the values, the ideas and innovation, and the civil engagement that this world so badly needs. I want to help us do that, always remembering our special obligation to the people of the state of Michigan … who created this institution and who merit our priority.”

Syverud has previously worked as the dean of the law schools at Vanderbilt University (1997-2005) and Washington University (2005-2013).

After earning a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Georgetown, Syverud went to grad school at the University of Michigan, earning a Juris Doctor degree magna cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School in 1981, and a master's degree in economics from the University of Michigan two years later. After graduating law school, he clerked for U.S. District Judge Louis F. Oberdorfer and Sandra Day O'Connor, after she became the first woman named to the Supreme Court bench.

We're told that Syverud will receive a base salary of $2 million annually, which can increase at the discretion of the Board of Regents. He will also receive regular university benefits, supplemental contributions to a retirement plan, housing in the President's House, an expense allowance, and the use of an automobile and a driver, as is standard for a university president, per university policies.

