Two-vehicle crash in Isabella County, Lincoln Township kills 2

Posted at 5:01 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 17:01:57-04

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The incident occurred at the intersection of East Blanchard Road and South Summerton Road in Isabella County, Lincoln Township at around 3:45 p.m.

According to Michigan State Police, a 75-year-old man from Ithaca was traveling south on South Summerton Road. He failed to stop for a stop sign and his vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle on East Blanchard Road that had three occupants.

The man from Ithaca was taken to My-Michigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment for his injuries. The driver and rear seat passenger that were in the eastbound vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene. The third occupant of the vehicle was airlifted to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw. All the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is currently under investigation.

