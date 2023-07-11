Trump receives endorsements from Michigan's entire Republican Congressional Delegation

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Former President Donald Trump has received endorsements from Michigan’s entire Republican Congressional Delegation.

The endorsements come from Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, Lisa McClain, and John James.

In a statement, Walberg, Huizenga, Moolenaar, Bergman, and McClain said:

“We’re all proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump. Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off. President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988.



“Under his leadership, Michigan received increased funding to protect our Great Lakes and a new lock at the Soo Locks, improving one of our most important infrastructure projects in North America. President Trump will rebuild a great American economy, unleash domestic energy, secure our border, and make America safe again.”

In a statement, John James said:

“President Biden has wrecked our economy, let our position as the sole world power slip, and opened our borders. Biden’s policies have been particularly detrimental to Michigan’s middle-class. Under President Trump on the other hand, inflation was at 2%, the American family was strengthened through the child tax credit and other pro-family policies, and our communities were more secure. In 2024, we need to give hope to Americans who feel like their government was failing them.”

OnNovember 15, Trump announced his intention to run for president in the 2024 election.

