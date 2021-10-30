Tired ears? There's time to nominate 2021's annoying words

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Ready to put a stake in a word that just irritates you? Lake Superior State University is accepting candidates for its 47th annual tongue-in-cheek list of words or phrases that should be banished.

The deadline to submit online entries is 8 a.m. on Nov. 30. The results will be announced on Dec. 31.

COVID-19 lingo dominated the list last year, including “COVID-19,” “social distancing” and the much-repeated phrase, “We’re all in this together.”

More than 1,000 banned words or phrases are in the Lake Superior State archive. The late W.T. Rabe, who was public relations director, and faculty came up with the first list at a New Year’s Eve party in 1975.