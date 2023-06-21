Threatening scam letters targeting Michigan residents, businesses

(WXMI) — The state’s treasury department and the director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) are warning Michiganders of scams circulating in the mail.

We’re told letters are being sent to residents claiming to be from collections and that recipients’ debts are past due. The letters issue threats to seize assets if debts are not resolved, unless recipients call a toll-free number.

The letter appears to be legitimate as it references the recipients' personal information.

“It is disheartening to see the lengths scammers will go to make a quick buck from Michigan residents,” says Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “The state of Michigan works collaboratively with individuals to find solutions to their outstanding state debts. If you receive an aggressive and threatening letter, please contact us through a verified phone number so we can log the scam and talk about options.”

The Treasury Department released this sample of the scam letter:

Tax Notice Scam Example by WXMI on Scribd

The state says letters are targeting businesses as well.

“It’s important for businesses to recognize when they are receiving legitimate correspondence from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and when to be suspicious,” says UIA Director Julia Dale. “Employers face many obstacles every day. Falling victim to an attempt to steal hard-earned income should not be one of them. The UIA urges employers or third-party administrators to contact the agency if they have any suspicions about letters they receive asking for payment.”

We’re told suspected fraud and attempts to steal one’s identity may be reported via an employer’s MiWAM account. If you’re unsure about an official letter’s legitimacy, call the UIA at 1-855-484-2636.

Residents may report the scam letter to collections by calling 517-636-5265.

