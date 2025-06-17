Teacher crowned Miss Michigan 2025, using her platform to advocate for mental health

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Third grade teacher, nonprofit founder and now Miss Michigan 2025, Hannah Palmer is proving you don’t have to fit into just one box.

Palmer, who teaches at an elementary school in Ann Arbor, was recently crowned Miss Michigan in what she describes as a surreal moment.

“It felt like a blur,” Palmer recalled of the crowning.

Known as Miss. Palmer to her students, she said her mission is to inspire the next generation to embrace all aspects of themselves and chase their full potential.

“You are your only limitation,” she said. “When I really started to believe in myself — to say ‘I can do it all, I can be Miss. Palmer, I can be Hannah, I can be Miss Michigan’ — that’s when I started to see success.”

Outside the classroom and pageant stage, Palmer is also the founder and CEO of the Sunflower Project, a nonprofit organization focused on mental health education. The organization offers resources to help people support loved ones experiencing mental health crises.

“Every single one of us has mental health, whether or not we have a mental illness,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important we check in with the people in our lives. Just asking ‘how are you?’ can make a difference.”

Palmer’s advocacy is deeply personal. She’s a five-time suicide attempt survivor and openly shares her journey with depression and anxiety.

“It’s from sharing my own story that I’m able to be an advocate for so many,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Palmer pursued a career in education, where she continues to leave a lasting impact. Her students even surprised her with their support during the Miss Michigan competition including former student Kinley Rhodes, who is now in sixth grade.

“Since I was in third grade with her, I’ve gone to watch her compete every year since then,” Kinley said.

Inspired by her former teacher, Kinley has joined the Miss America Little Sister program, where Palmer now mentors her.

“It wasn’t really nerve-wracking because Miss. Palmer was there with me,” Kinley said.

Next, Palmer is preparing to represent Michigan in the Miss America 2025 competition.

“For the next eight weeks, it’s all about prep and making sure I’m as ready as I can be for the job of Miss America,” she said.

Whether you know her as Miss Michigan, Miss Palmer or simply Hannah, she hopes her story serves as a reminder that adversity doesn’t define you.

“You really can do it all, and your diagnosis is not a death sentence,” Palmer said.

