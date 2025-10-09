Suspect arrested in Macomb County crime spree that included chase on golf course, home invasions

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office released dashcam and bodycam video of a police chase that spanned several cities in the county and went on a golf course.

According to Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, the incident took place on Monday, Oct. 6, and involved multiple home invasions, carjackings and the police chase.

You can see the dashcam and bodycam video below

Macomb County Sheriff's Office releases video in chase that went on golf course

In all, Wickersham said there were 21 different points that the suspect, 52-year-old Thomas Edward Tackett, came into contact with law enforcement in the county.

It started just after 12:32 p.m. when the sheriff's office received a call from a citizen about someone drinking water from their hose in the backyard. A deputy went to the area and made contact with the suspect on Jefferson, who said he was homeless and making his way back to Port Huron.

Hear more from Wickersham in the video below

Macomb County Sheriff speaks on multi-city chase incident.

The deputy cleared the call, Wickersham said, but was flagged down by a citizen in Harrison Township who said his home was broken into and a handgun was taken.

Around 12:53 p.m., deputies found the suspect on Metro Parkway and started to question him. He wouldn't let the deputies pat him down, and then he took off and a foot chase began.

About eight minutes later, there was a report of an armed carjacking in Harrison Township, and three minutes after that, the suspect was located on Metro Parkway and a chase began.

The suspect allegedly left the roadway, went onto a bike path, then onto a dirt road, and due to high speeds and dusty roads, deputies lost sight of the suspect.

Later, the suspect's vehicle was spotted on Jefferson, and other deputies began pursuing with other agencies in St. Clair Shores.

Around 1:18 p.m., Wickersham said that the suspect tried to carjack another person in St. Clair Shores, and at 1:19 p.m., they received calls of the suspect trying to break into homes.

He allegedly kicked in the door of one home, and the homeowner fired two shots at him, missing him both times.

The suspect then allegedly got back into the car and took off, and the chase ended up on the St. Clair Shores Golf Course. He eventually left the golf course and traveled north on Harper at speeds over 95 mph, officials said.

The chase continued through Mt. Clemens and onto M-59 and then I-94, with speeds clocked at over 104 mph.

Deputies say it went back into Harrison Township, where the suspect eventually broke into several homes before fleeing.

Homeowners pointed out the suspect's direction, and he was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect was charged with 13 crimes, including carjacking, home invasion, fleeing and eluding and more.

Wickersham said he has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1995.