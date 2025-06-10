Summer job market tightens for Michigan teens as school year ends

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the school year wraps up, Michigan teens are facing a more challenging summer job market than in recent years, with teen unemployment expected to reach its highest level since 2020.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget forecasts that around 260,000 teens aged 16-19 will enter the state's labor market this summer, with teen unemployment projected at 15.8%.

For 15-year-old Ariana Medel of South Lyon, finding her first job proved to be a challenge.

"My parents really wanted me to get a job and I also wanted one as well. So, it was kind of important for me that it was something I kind of enjoyed doing," Medel said.

Her job search experience reflects the tightening market.

"I started applying a little bit before the school year ended and they didn't really get back to me much, and I applied to a few more places a little after school ended and only one got back," Medel said.

That one place was a restaurant in Wixom, where she is now training.

"I realized it was a lot harder to find jobs in a particular area, so I went with what I found but I'm happy with what I got," Medel said.

Jason Eddleston, owner of Ray's Ice Cream, believes economic pressures in the food and beverage industry may be contributing to the hiring slowdown.

"I think you've seen a rash of closures that have happened. A lot of food and beverages have a June to June time frame on a yearly basis and have realized: You know what, we just can't do it anymore. And I think that those are normal jobs that a lot of high schoolers filled in," Eddleston said.

Despite the broader trend, Eddleston's shop has actually seen an increase in applications this year through community outreach.

"I probably have the largest stack of applications in the three years my wife and I have owned the business," Eddleston said.

However, this abundance of applicants creates difficult decisions for business owners.

"I wish I could hire everyone but I really can't. I think that to really learn this job, you need more than one shift a week," Eddleston said.

Eddleston remains hopeful about future job market conditions while acknowledging economic cycles.

"There's always ebbs and flows. Especially depending on who is in the White House. Democrats, the Republicans, things change, there's more available jobs, there's less jobs. So I think that's just part of doing business," Eddleston said.

To adapt to the changing market, Eddleston has created hybrid positions for college-aged former workers who are struggling to find internships in their fields.

