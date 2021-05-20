Student seeks changes at U-Michigan after sexual misconduct

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A student is suing the University of Michigan to try to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct.

It's the latest strike after a year of scandals involving a doctor and the chief academic officer.

The lawsuit seeks many reforms, including the appointment of a monitor to enforce the steps.

Josephine Graham is asking for better training and education for university staff, especially in health clinics.

The lawsuit also seeks an easier system for students to report sexual misconduct and get help.

Hundreds of men say they were molested by the late Robert Anderson, who was a campus doctor for decades. He died in 2008.