Student seeks changes at U-Michigan after sexual misconduct

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - This Aug. 13, 2020 file photo shows the University of Michigan football stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. A report says staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who committed sexual misconduct against hundreds of patients over decades at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 20, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A student is suing the University of Michigan to try to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct.

It's the latest strike after a year of scandals involving a doctor and the chief academic officer.

The lawsuit seeks many reforms, including the appointment of a monitor to enforce the steps.

Josephine Graham is asking for better training and education for university staff, especially in health clinics.

The lawsuit also seeks an easier system for students to report sexual misconduct and get help.

Hundreds of men say they were molested by the late Robert Anderson, who was a campus doctor for decades. He died in 2008.

