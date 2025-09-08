Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

STATE POLICE: Survival challenge leads to rescue in northern Michigan forest

Screenshot 2025-09-07 205100.png
Michigan State Police 7th District
Screenshot 2025-09-07 205100.png
Posted

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. — A YouTube survival challenge turned into a rescue mission when a 36-year-old California woman got lost in northern Michigan's Pigeon River State Forest.

Michigan State Police 7th District shared video of the rescue operation on X.

The department says the woman went missing Friday evening, but it wasn't reported until Saturday morning.

Teams started searching the dense forest early Saturday, which remains damaged from last winter's ice storm.

A Michigan State Police helicopter spotted her around 10:40 a.m. and was able to direct ground crews to her location.

The woman walked out of the forest safely with officers and firefighters.

State police have not released details about the nature of the YouTube survival challenge or the woman's identity.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter