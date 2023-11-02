State health department confirms rabies in dog taken to Oakland Co. vet

PONTIAC, Mich. — An Oakland County dog has tested positive for rabies.

The state health department confirmed the case in a dog taken to a Farmington Hills veterinarian last week, according to the Oakland County government.

“This rabies case is a reminder of how vital it is for dog owners to have their pets vaccinated to prevent the spread of disease,” says Oakland County Animal Control Manager Bob Gatt. “It not only protects other pets but children and adults, as well.”

We’re told the dog was picked up off the streets in Detroit and taken to an Oakland County resident’s home for three days. The dog showed neurological signs of rabies on Oct. 25, prompting that resident to bring it to the vet’s office.

The dog was taken to a lab operated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), who returned the positive result for rabies Wednesday, the county says.

While the dog is not believed to have bitten the resident, officials in Oakland County says the resident had been exposed to its saliva.

The public is reminded to do the following to prevent rabies exposure:



Stay away from animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Refrain from touching wild, stray or dead animals.

Keep pets inside and watch them closely when they are outside. Use leashes when taking them for walks.

Tell children not to go near unfamiliar animals despite how friendly they might seem.

Don’t leave pets’ food and water outside without supervision.

Secure all garbage cans.

Visit the state’s website for more on rabies and how to prevent it.

