State announces $2.5M in grants for business groups to address labor shortages

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports wages are up 4.5% percent this year. Certain industries are seeing bigger jumps, including construction – with wages up 7.1% and hospitality, where wages are up 11.2%.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 19, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity awarded a total of $2.5 million in Michigan Industry Cluster Approach 3.0 grants to business groups across the state to address labor shortages.

State officials announced the grants in a news release Friday.

“These grants are putting Michiganders first by helping innovative employers in high-demand industries address talent shortages across Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Together, we can continue leading the future of agriculture, construction, IT, manufacturing, mobility and so much more as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities and small businesses.”

“Supporting the convening of industry representatives and their critical partners will help Michigan create innovative solutions to address the state’s diverse talent needs,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training.

Eleven organizations across the state received these grants:

Grant AwardeeIndustry Grant Amount 
Focus: HOPE Manufacturing $250,000 
Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit Multi-Industry $249,660 
IMPART Alliance Healthcare $249,914 
Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance Manufacturing  $220,000 
Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium Energy $249,137 
Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association Hospitality $140,509 
Michigan Works! Region 7B Manufacturing $240,780 
Michigan Works! West Central Public Safety $150,000 
Traverse City Center for Entrepreneurship Information Technology $250,000 
United Way of Genesee County Manufacturing $250,000 
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! Manufacturing/Healthcare $250,000 
 Total Dollar Amount of Grants Awarded   $2,500,000

Funding supports activities like talent recruitment, creating customized training programs including apprenticeships, providing support services like transportation and child care, financial planning education and success coaching to enhance retention and career mobility.

