Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

State and local leaders react to Texas elementary school shooting

Political figures respond to State of the Union address
file photo
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan (left), Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan.
Political figures respond to State of the Union address
Posted at 7:12 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 19:12:14-04

(WXMI) — State and local leaders issued statements in response to a Texas elementary school shooting that left 14 children and 1 adult dead on Tuesday.

Sen. Gary Peters described the shooting as "senseless," adding an incident like this should not be viewed as the norm.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow similarly notes that no one should live in fear of tragedies like the Texas shooting.

Attorney General Dana Nessel also expressed heartbreak for the community of Uvalde and for all parents who fear for their children's safety in schools.

Finally, according to a recent press release, Governer Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capital Complex to be lowered to half-staff. This order also pertains public grounds and buildings across the entire state of Michigan, to honor and remember those who died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News