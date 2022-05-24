State and local leaders react to Texas elementary school shooting

(WXMI) — State and local leaders issued statements in response to a Texas elementary school shooting that left 14 children and 1 adult dead on Tuesday.

Sen. Gary Peters described the shooting as "senseless," adding an incident like this should not be viewed as the norm.

Nobody should live in fear that their children won't return home at the end of a school day. Absolutely heartbroken over the senseless loss of life in Uvalde, Texas. These were children with their whole lives ahead of them. We can’t accept this as normal. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) May 24, 2022

Sen. Debbie Stabenow similarly notes that no one should live in fear of tragedies like the Texas shooting.

We don't have to live like this. No other country does. https://t.co/d1gTZIBYTK — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) May 24, 2022

Attorney General Dana Nessel also expressed heartbreak for the community of Uvalde and for all parents who fear for their children's safety in schools.

I am heartbroken for all my fellow parents who are being once again reminded how vulnerable our children still are in their own schools.



I grieve for the Uvalde community and will continue to do everything in my power to end this epidemic of violence. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 24, 2022

Finally, according to a recent press release, Governer Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capital Complex to be lowered to half-staff. This order also pertains public grounds and buildings across the entire state of Michigan, to honor and remember those who died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube