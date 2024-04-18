Someone in Michigan won Lucky for Life! Was it you?

LANSING, Mich. — A sixth Michigander has won Lucky for Life this year!

The Michigan Lottery says someone matched the numbers drawn Wednesday night.

Those numbers were: 06-09-19-27-42

We’re told the winner may collect their prize in the form of $25,000 per year or the greater of 20 years or life. Alternatively, they may receive a lump-sum payment of $390,000.

The winner is instructed to schedule an appoint with lottery officials by calling 844-917-6325 within a year of the draw date.

