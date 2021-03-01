Menu

Snyder team: No Flint residents should be water case jurors

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 15:10:43-05

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder believe Flint residents have possible conflicts and can’t serve as judges or jurors in his criminal case related to lead in drinking water.

Snyder’s legal team put its views in a letter requested by a judge before a hearing Tuesday.

Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

Snyder-appointed managers switched Flint’s water supply to the Flint River in 2014 without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.

Snyder's lawyers noted that Flint residents stand to benefit from a $641 million lawsuit settlement over lead contamination and deaths from Legionnaires' disease.

News on your time