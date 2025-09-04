Smart Shopper: How you can save on staples at international grocery stores

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — For my story this week, I wanted to step outside of my normal routine. Instead of going to traditional grocery chains, I went to an international market.

The sights, smells, and savings at Al-Haramain International Market in Farmington are enough to turn anyone into a regular.

"(We have) Garlic, hummus, tabouli, fresh everyday, heart-shaped bread," said store manager Abdullah Alwdi.

Alwdi clocks in seven days a week to ensure two things.

"As much as we can, (we) keep everything fresh and very good price," Alwdi said.

Fresh food and great prices: sounds like a perfect marriage to me! And the union brings Shymala back several times a week.

I asked her if she saves a lot of money shopping here, and what she makes sure to buy.

"That is true," Shymala said about the cheap prices. "(I always buy) vegetables and fruit."

Here you can get fresh parsley, two for a dollar, and a pound of apples for as little as 79 cents.

Another cost saver: spices and seasonings! Here you can buy in bulk or buy the bag, like a 14 ounce bag of garlic powder, which is going for $2.99. Just nine ounces of the store brand at Kroger is just $5.

And if you come to Al-Haramain, you can get a beautiful collection of seeds and nuts! I've never even seen watermelon seeds cooked before!

A pound of shelled sunflower seeds, which I always sprinkle on my salads, is going for $3.99/pound. Another reason to check out your local international market: you never know what you're going to find, like this viral mango and fruit ice cream.

A lot of people have their eyes on these, and now you know where you can get them locally.