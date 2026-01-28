Shot fired at Wayne State residence hall, shelter-in-place in effect, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne State University is under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday night after the university said a shot was fired at a residence hall.

The shooting happened at Chatsworth Suites near 3rd Avenue and Warren Avenue.

Police say the incident started as a dispute between people who know each other. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Those involved have left the scene and police are searching for them.

The shelter-in-place is in effect until further notice, the university said.

7 News Detroit is working to learn more and will provide additional details as they come in.