Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Shot fired at Wayne State residence hall, shelter-in-place in effect, police say

Wayne State University is under a shelter in place Tuesday night after the university said a shot was fired at a residence hall.
Shot fired at Wayne State residence hall, shelter-in-place in effect, police say
Wayne State University approves 4.1 percent tuition increase
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne State University is under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday night after the university said a shot was fired at a residence hall.

The shooting happened at Chatsworth Suites near 3rd Avenue and Warren Avenue.
Police say the incident started as a dispute between people who know each other. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Those involved have left the scene and police are searching for them.

The shelter-in-place is in effect until further notice, the university said.

7 News Detroit is working to learn more and will provide additional details as they come in.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
House Dividied Michigan Michigan State Special Right Rail Promo.png

Sports

A HOUSE DIVIDED