YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement "targeted" parents near a bus stop in Ypsilanti on Tuesday during student drop-off times, the Washtenaw County sheriff said.

Watch the report from Simon Shaykhet in the video player below:

Sheriff says ICE 'targeted' parents near bus stop in Ypsilanti during student drop-off times

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Alyshia M. Dyer said they received multiple reports that ICE detained a mother in front of her child and other residents.

She said the ICE activity did not happen on school grounds.

“It appears that parents connected to local schools were targeted at a bus stop in Ypsilanti during student drop-off times,” the sheriff wrote.

We sat down with Dyer on Wednesday to talk with her about the situation.

“Following parents when they’re dropping off kids at school or leaving school or going to bus stops should also be off limits," she said.

Dyer said she is working in partnership with local leaders and schools to help children feel safe going to and from school. Dyer said she supports Senate bills aiming to protect sensitive locations, like hospitals, schools and places of worship from ICE operations targeting those in the U.S. illegally.

“There’s been a lot of fear, understandably around this," she said.

If anyone needs support or resources, the sheriff notes they can call the WICIR hotline for immigration-related emergencies at 734-355-2707.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report below:

ICE detains parents near Ypsilanti bus stop

“Everyone deserves to have safety and security in a place that they call home,” said Washtenaw County Commissioner Crystal Lyte.

Lyte grew up in Ypsilanti and says ICE agents are using fear tactics to intimidate Washtenaw County residents.

“I’m just not falling for it. I’m not afraid. And protect yourselves at all cost, and especially these kids,” she said. “I’m not gonna let some of our vulnerable community and folks in this county just disappear.”

Ypsilanti Community Schools also sent a letter to district families about the situation, saying “Ypsilanti Community Schools remains a safe sanctuary for all scholars.”

Read the full letter below:

Sen. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, also shared his thoughts on the sheriff's post and local ICE operations.

“ICE has to do their job. If no one’s lives are being put in jeopardy, they should be able to go wherever they need to go to get criminals and illegals off the street," he said.

"How can you take a federal law and carve out not near bus stops, not near the church or where the coffee shop is?" Bellino added. “We got to pick them up somewhere, where you know they’re going to be. This is how you do it.”

The Scripps News Group also reached out to the ICE Detroit field office for more information. That office did not reply to the request.

