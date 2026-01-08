ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A school secretary's gut instinct and quick decision making prevented a potential tragedy at Romulus Middle School on Tuesday, when a 44-year-old man armed with a handgun attempted to enter the building.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Secretary's quick thinking prevents tragedy at Romulus Middle School

Watch Brittany Toolis' video report below

'She could just tell': Secretary's quick thinking prevents tragedy at Romulus Middle School

The incident unfolded just before 10 a.m. when the suspect approached the front entrance and rang the doorbell, attempting to gain access like any normal visitor. However, Secretary Maria Scott had an immediate feeling something was wrong and refused to buzz him in.

Principal Paul Niedermeyer praised Scott's adherence to protocol and her instincts.

"She totally followed protocol. As soon as he arrived at the door, she spoke to him. And as soon as she spoke to him, she could tell that something was wrong and if she would've hit the button and buzzed him in, it would've been a lot different story," Niedermeyer said.

WXYZ Romulus Middle School STEAM Academy Principal Paul Niedermeyer

When Scott refused entry, the man began banging on the door while brandishing his firearm. Within seconds, the school was placed on lockdown and police were called.

"That's the first thing you worry about, right? It's like how do we keep them safe, for sure," Niedermeyer said about his immediate thoughts regarding student safety.

Police arrived within minutes, followed shortly by Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Edmondson.

"When I was driving over, it felt like it was a 9/11 moment for me. It was so surreal," Edmondson said.

WXYZ Romulus Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Edmondson

The superintendent emphasized that safety has always been a priority for Romulus Community Schools. The district conducts multiple active shooter trainings throughout the school year and has installed weapons detection systems at all school buildings within the last few years.

However, Edmondson noted that sometimes, experience and intuition are just as important as technology and training.

"If we had had a guest, it looks different. If we had had a guest at that desk, it looks different," Edmondson said, highlighting the importance of Scott's experience and instincts.

Watch our previous report when the incident happened below:

Man arrested after allegedly trying to enter Romulus Middle School with gun

Scott took Wednesday off to decompress from the incident, while district social workers remained at the middle school to provide support for students.

While acknowledging that communication wasn't perfect — some parents didn't receive automated emails or calls about the lockdown — Edmondson said the district will work on improvements while celebrating that everyone remained safe.

"I'm not perfect. We're not perfect. But you know what — everything worked out perfectly," Edmondson said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned within the next few days, when more details about the incident may be revealed.

_________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

