(WXYZ) — We're getting a look inside General Motors' new global headquarters in the Hudson's Detroit building.

See inside in the video below

See inside General Motors' all-new headquarters at Hudson's Detroit

The company is taking over four of the building's top floors, with 200,000 square feet of space starting Monday.

The process has been two years in the making, with an incredible approach meant at customizing space for the automaker.

On top of the 11th floor of GM's new world headquarters, you can't help but notice numerous pieces paying tribute to the automaker's illustrious past.

(Photos courtesy of Gensler)

Rebecca Waldmeir is the architecture and experience design manager who started our tour with a stop at the office of CEO Mary Barra.

“We really wanted to design a space that threaded the DNA of our architecture and we have such history at our GM technical center design by Aero Seranin," Waldmeir said.

Incorporating mid century design with large open spaces intended for collaboration, Waldmeir tells me her team had a goal of bringing employees together.

“Areas to sit, have conversation. To work and be informal or formal. That is what we wanted to bring. That flexibility," she said. But then, it’s about the details too. You can see some of the finishes; these details came from architectural influence from within GM. It’s about natural materials and a lot of wood that we use.”

GM tells me that multiple floors will accommodate numerous departments with style brought to each nook and cranny.

"There are traditional ways to work at a desk, but again we wanted that openness for those casual conversations," Waldmeir said. “Downstairs by the lobby, there is a space opening shortly, called entrance one. Where we can showcase vehicles and innovative concept cars. It’s open to the public."

The pride of being in Downtown Detroit is also central to the new space. There is a state-of-the-art conference room that integrates technology with an amazing view of our city's downtown.

Watch below: See inside The Department at Hudson's Detroit

See inside The Department at Hudson's Detroit

There's also a wall of music with a nod to countless songs that make reference to GM, a chance to get creative in a new way that differs from the prior home at the Renaissance Center.

“Representing thousands of songs that mention GM brand or products. Anytime you’ve heard about a Chevrolet truck in a country song," Waldmeir said. “Pink Cadillac. Jerry Lee Lewis.”

A video board also allows anyone to scan a QR code to find space for team building and to ensure you don't get lost. On the fifth floor, I also got to meet VP Mike McBride of non-manufacturing facility ops for a hot cup of coffee. Above us was a decades-old sculpture from Harry Bertoia that was feared lost for decades.

Watch below: Iconic sculpture feared lost in demolition gets home with GM in Hudson's Detroit building

Sculpture feared lost in demolition returns to GM in the Hudson's Detroit building

With hundreds of employees officially moving in on Monday, the feel is also about allowing for shared spaces with other Bedrock tenants at Hudson's Detroit. There is also space for pickleball, fitness and even a coffee shop.

“The new space is super exciting. To be back in downtown Detroit, where it all began, in 1911, where we started. It’s a full circle moment being back on Woodward," McBride said.

Among the things GM is most proud of is representing its heritage, along with its innovative future here.