School district reprimands employee who cut girl's hair

MICHIGAN — A Michigan school district has reprimanded three employees after a 7-year-old girl’s hair was cut at her elementary school.

The Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education said Friday in a news release that an independent third-party investigation determined that despite ‘good intentions’ of the worker who cut the girl’s hair on March 26, doing so without permission from her parents and without the knowledge of district administrators violated school policy.

The other two employees were aware of the incident but didn’t report it.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer said no one involved with the investigation has spoken to him or his daughter, Jurnee, whose hair was cut.