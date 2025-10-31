‘Save other women:’ Family of slain hospital worker pleads to change Michigan's PPO law

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two months after a Detroit woman was allegedly killed by her ex-husband despite seeking court protection, Michigan lawmakers heard testimony Thursday from police and victim advocates urging the state to eliminate fees for serving personal protection orders.

In August, prosecutors say Latricia Brown was shot and killed inside Henry Ford Hospital by her ex-husband, Mario Green. Brown died after obtaining a personal protection order against Green that was never served.

Reporting by the Scripps News Group of Brown's repeated and failed efforts to seek protection triggered a chorus of calls for change including survivors, advocates of domestic violence victims and law enforcement officials.

"On top of being abused, disenfranchised, ignored, and marginalized," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, "victims like Ms. Brown must literally run for their lives while looking over their shoulders."

As the Scripps News Group first reported in August, Brown sought multiple personal protection orders against Mario Green earlier this year. While one was finally granted in July, it was never served because — in Michigan — petitioners need to dig into their own pocket to have law enforcement serve a PPO.

The cost can easily exceed $100.

Before the Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety Committee Thursday, Worthy and a handful of other law enforcement and victims advocates urged senators to change how Michigan responds to those who seek protection orders.

"When someone is reaching out for help and trying to protect themselves, we should not be putting up a financial barrier to their safety," said Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Democrat), who, along with Sen. Ruth Johnson (R-Holly), co-sponsored the legislation.

Brown’s family also testified Thursday, recounting her final months living in terror.

"When Mario Green tried to run my sister off the road, I was on the phone with her. And she was terrified," said, Mishanta Clark, Brown's sister.

She and others urged lawmakers to bring Michigan in line with 43 other states that require law enforcement serve the orders free of charge.

"It’s too late for Latricia right now," testified Deonda Easley, Brown's cousin. "But you guys, by passing this bill, we can save a lot of other lives. Her family wasn’t able to save her, and we would have done anything, anything in our power for her to still be here."

Whether the bill passes or not, some law enforcement agencies have already changed their policies as a result of the Scripps News Group's reporting.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said that within hours of viewing a report by the Scripps News Group's Ross Jones last week, he ordered that his office no longer charge to serve PPOs for victims in financial distress.

"It's the right thing to do," Swanson said, noting that 12 protective orders had been served in the last six days.

Worthy, whose office is prosecuting Green, also testified in support of the legislation.

"This state has become increasingly anti-victim in the way we treat our victims," she said. "We’ve got to be better. And so I have to continue to be optimistic to do my job."

But despite the support of prosecutors and police, not everyone in law enforcement is on board with the legislation. The Michigan Sheriff’s Association announced its opposition Thursday, citing concerns over funding, staffing challenges and more.

"Those concerns involve continued funding for the project, which is not assured by the one-time federal grant that ha been acquired, the shifting of responsibilities for service solely to law enforcement, and logistical concerns about various agencies’ abilities to perform immediate service, as some would not have the staffing capacity to meet this requirement," said deputy director Dan Pfannes.

"However, the MSA is committed to working with the legislature to attain a workable solution to this and any other matter involving public safety."

After Thursday’s hearing, lawmakers from both parties vowed to work with police to address their concerns, but said there’s no excuse for the law to stay as it is.

"This is so important. Victims should not be victimized twice," said Sen. Ruth Johnson. "And they are in Michigan right now."

Said Sen. Jeff Irwin, a Democrat from Ann Arbor: "I think most people would assume that it’s the police who are delivering that PPO to that potentially violent person, rather than asking that victim to have a family member or have them come out of their pocket to pay someone."

Thursday's committee meeting ended without a vote to advance the legislation to the the senate floor. Supporters are optimistic the day will come, but said further discussions with law enforcement groups were needed.

Loved ones of Latricia Brown urged senators to find a path forward.

"If we can please use her story to change the lives and save the lives of other women," said Deonda Easley, "that would mean everything for us."

Contact Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.