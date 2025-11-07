RoboCop statue finally finds permanent home in Detroit's Eastern Market

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After more than a decade of waiting, Detroit's crowdfunded RoboCop statue has finally secured a permanent location and is expected to be unveiled by the end of 2025.



The 11-foot bronze statue will be installed at Eastern Market, on the patio of Free Age, a film production company. The statue was originally funded through a 2011 Kickstarter campaign organized by Detroit resident Brandon Walley, which raised thousands of dollars with the slogan "Part man, part machine, all crowd funded."

"Brandon reached out, said congrats on the building on the move, I'm glad you're staying in the market," said Jim Toscano, co-owner of Free Age. "Why don't we put RoboCop on your patio? We laughed it off. I said alright, thanks for the congrats, good talking to you. Called me back the next day and said we're serious."

Toscano and Walley agreed the location made perfect sense — an iconic film character displayed at a film production studio.

The statue's journey to installation faced several delays over the years. Walley cited COVID-19 and the 2024 Eastern Market tailgate shooting as factors that complicated finding an appropriate home for the bronze figure.

"Everyone involved liked this spot. It's on the far end of the market, a little quieter. It could use some excitement," Toscano said.

The RoboCop statue has found support among local business owners, including Bethany Shorb, who operates Well Done Goods in Eastern Market and sells RoboCop merchandise.

"I like 80s nerd stuff. Is it the most positive depiction of Detroit? No, of course not, but it's poking fun, poking fun at a lot of not good things that can happen, and now we do have actual robocops," Shorb said.

The 1987 RoboCop film depicted a futuristic, apocalyptic version of Detroit, making the statue's placement in the city both symbolic and fitting for fans of the cult classic.

