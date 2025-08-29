Road worker returns home after losing leg in work zone crash that killed colleague

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A road worker who lost his leg in a devastating work zone crash that killed his colleague returned home from the hospital Thursday.

Robert Dinkins was working on Orchard Lake Road near 10 Mile Road on July 23 when an SUV barreled into the work site where he and two other Oakland County Road Commission workers were repairing a drainage basin.

"I had my left leg amputated from below the knee, I had four breaks in my arm," Dinkins said.

The crash badly injured Dinkins and another worker. The third man, 43-year-old Cedric Jones, died from his injuries.

"Not at all, not at all," Dinkins said when asked if he ever thought something like this would happen.

Family members greeted Dinkins when he arrived home Thursday after his hospital stay.

"For him to be home, it's a great, great feeling," said Melvin Clark, Dinkins' cousin.

Clark, who previously worked for the Oakland County Road Commission before retiring, expressed his grief over the incident.

"I am really hurt that a fellow road commission worker lost his life, as well as the other road commission worker who lost, I think, a part of his leg also," Clark said.

Craig Bryson, a spokesperson with the Oakland County Road Commission, shared a message of support for the victims and their families.

"We know this is a challenging journey that they're on right now. We're doing everything we can to support them, and we just want them to know we're thinking of them," Bryson said.

As Dinkins faces his recovery, he has an important message for drivers who travel through work zones.

"Construction workers are only out there to make the roads better for everybody, so just slow down and give them a chance to get the roads fixed," Dinkins said.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. Farmington Hills police say the investigation is ongoing.

