Return of the Rivalry: MI, Ohio governors place bets ahead of The Game

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Gov. Mike DeWine placed their bets Friday on the outcome of The Game this weekend.

This year’s rivalry between the University of Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State University Buckeyes is scheduled to kick off Saturday, Nov. 25 at noon.

If the Buckeyes win, Governor Whitmer will send Governor DeWine a package of Zingerman’s Maize & Blueberry Gelato.

"The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history with over 1,000 wins from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes," says Governor Whitmer. "Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made frozen treats. As the mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can't wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday. Go Blue!"

If the Wolverines come away the victor, Governor DeWine will treat Governor Whitmer to Graeter’s black raspberry chip ice cream, Young’s Jersey Dairy’s cow patty ice cream, hot cocoa peppermint and peppermint stick, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“College football fans will have a great game to watch on Saturday as the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines,” says Governor DeWine. “I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!”

The Wolverines won The Game in 2021 and 2022. They currently lead at 60-51-6.

