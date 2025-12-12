Republican lawmakers launch Michigan DOGE task force to streamline state government

LANSING, Mich. — A group of Republican lawmakers announced Thursday the creation of a Michigan Department of Government Efficiency task force, modeled after the federal program spearheaded by Elon Musk earlier this year.

Republican Rep. James DeSana unveiled the new Michigan task force at a press conference, outlining plans to reduce government size and spending.

"With the intent to streamline Michigan government, make Michigan's government more efficient, and get us back to where we need to be where the people of Michigan can prosper. Rather than government growing to the extent that it has," DeSana said.

One of the task force's primary objectives is reducing the number of state departments from 18 to 12. DeSana said this consolidation is necessary to shrink both the size of state government and its budget.

Michigan House Democrats criticized the initiative in a statement provided to FOX 47 News, saying in part: "Considering the federal DOGE was recently disbanded after wasting billions in taxpayer dollars with zero results, it would have been more efficient for this little group not to waste the electricity it took to throw their press conference."

