Rep. Steve Johnson introduces new online form for PUA claimants asked to recertify

MICHIGAN — House Oversight Committee Chairman Steve Johnson has announced a new online form that would help lawmakers deal with recent issues involving Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency.

About 650,000 Michiganders who applied for federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) were requested to resubmit their information to ensure their eligibility, Representative Johnson’s office says.

We’re told this form will allow claimants to describe their situation as well as their interactions with the UIA.

“We need to provide people with a voice and ensure those voices are heard, says Representative Johnson. “Many people have questions about this. They are worried about being stuck with a bill and how a mistake like this could have possibly happened.”

“The Oversight Committee is working to get answers and we’ll continue to make sure that impacted people have a seat at the table,” Representative Johnson added.

