Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald: Events across Great Lakes memorialize 50th anniversary of sinking

(WXYZ) — The 50th anniversary of the sinking of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald is Monday, Nov. 10, and there are special events across the state and Great Lakes region honoring the occasion.

Check out the different events below

Detroit Historical Society

The Detroit Historical Society is hosting a full weekend of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Friday, Nov. 7



Book talk with Thomas Nelson for "Wrecked" from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle

Saturday, Nov. 8



Curators and docents hosting drop-in tours of the Edmund Fitzgerald exhibit at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum

Livonia Amateur Radio Club will be in DeRoy Hall for the Edmund Fitzgerald radio broadcast

Sunday, Nov. 9



Maritime Brunch at the Dossin Great Lake Museum (It is sold out)

Museum opens with regular admission at 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 10



26th annual Lost Mariners Remembrance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mariners' Church of Detroit

The Mariners' Church along Jefferson Ave. in Downtown Detroit is the same referenced in Gordon Lightfoot's famous song. There will be several events throughout the weekend.

Friday, Nov. 7



A special tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald, featuring songs and storytelling from Mike Fornes at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase

Sunday, Nov. 9



Great Lakes Memorial Service at 11 a.m., the annual tradition to commemorate all Mariners lost on the Great Lakes

Monday, Nov. 10



The bell will ring for a special anniversary Eucharist service at 12:10 p.m. on Monday

There will be a special luncheon at 1 p.m. at the Detroit Mercy Law School that discusses the legal issues surrounding deadly shipwrecks and honors the 50th anniversary of the wreck

Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society at Whitefish Point, MI

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum has several Edmund Fitzgerald artifacts on display, including the ship's 200-pound bronze bell which was recovered on July 4, 1995.

On Monday, Nov. 10, the historical society will hold the outdoor public remembrance service at 2 p.m.

A ceremony for family members only will take place at 7 p.m. and be live-streamed to the public, but it is not open to the public.

National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio

About an hour south of Detroit, the National Museum of the Great Lakes will host a full slate of events marking the 50th anniversary of the sinking.

All weekend long



From Friday through Monday, you can do guided tours of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker to imagine challenges faced by the Fitzgerald's crew

Friday, Nov. 7



Fitzgerald Beer Launch and dinner at Quenched & Tempered Brewery - The brewery is serving the same last meal that was served on the ship, and there will be live music and the release of the collaboration beer "The Toledo Express."

Saturday, Nov. 8



Book signing by Christopher Winters, author of "The Legend Lives On: S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald" at the museum

Sunday, Nov. 9



Meredith Moon, the daughter of Gordon Lightfoot, will perform a tribute concert at the Valentine Theater

Monday, Nov. 10



Documentary screening of "A Good Ship and Crew Well Seasoned: The Fitzgerald and Her Legacy" every hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum

At 6 p.m., there will be a guest panel with those personally connected to the Fitzgerald, and then a ceremony marking the moment the ship was lost

University of Wisconsin-Superior

The University of Wisconsin-Superior will host a special lecture by shipwreck historian Ric Mixter on Saturday, Nov. 8 and then a musical performance. Mixter is someone who has visited the wreck personally.

Minnesota Historical Society

The Minnesota Historical Society will host its annual Memorial Beacon Lighting at 4 p.m. CST at the Split Rock Lighthouse.

