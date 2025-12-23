READ: Letter from Jeffery Epstein to Larry Nassar released by Department of Justice

As part of the Epstein Files, the U.S. Justice Department released a letter, written by late convicted child sex offender Jeffery Epstein and addressed to Larry Nassar, a fellow convicted serial sex offender and former family medicine osteopathic physician.

DOJ

"Dear L.N.," the letter reads. "As you know by now, I have taken the 'short route' home. Good luck! We shared one thing...our love and care for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential. Our President also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by, he loved to "grab snatch" where as we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein."

Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing Olympic and college female gymnasts, and has been stabbed multiple times in prison.

