President Donald Trump speaks in Detroit, touts American manufacturing in tour of Ford factory

(WXYZ) — President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour on Monday at MotorCity Casino in front of the Detroit Economic Club.

The speech covered a myriad of topics, ranging from the auto industry and economic policy to global issues involving Iran and Venezuela, and even the 2020 election.

Early in the speech, he claimed that he won Michigan all three times, despite his losing the 2020 election, and also claimed that the 2024 U.S. Senate election in which Mike Rogers lost to Elissa Slotkin was rigged, despite Trump winning Michigan in that election.

Before coming to Detroit, Trump toured the Ford Rouge factory with Ford Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley. There, he viewed F-150s at various stages of production, and also spoke to workers on the assembly line.

“All U.S. automakers are doing great,” Trump said, later adding that the “quality is unbelievable.”

His last visit to Michigan was in April 2025 when he visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base to announce a new fighter mission coming to the area.

However, during his last speech in front of the Detroit Economic Club before the 2024 election, Trump took a shot at Detroit, calling the city a "mess," and saying that if former Vice President Kamala Harris were elected, "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit."

