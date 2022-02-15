Police search Bath Township home of Lee Chatfield's former chief of staff

BATH TWP, Mich. — Michigan State Police searched the Bath Township house belonging to Rob Minard, who served as chief of staff to former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, on Tuesday morning.

Chatfield is under investigation for misappropriation of public funds while in the legislature.

Michigan State Police would not comment on state troopers searching the house, saying it is part of an "ongoing investigation" with the attorney General's office.

In December, Chatfield's sister-in-law told police that Chatfield began sexually abusing her when she was 15 years old. Chatfield has said through his attorney that the relationship was consensual.

Chatfield is also under investigation for allegedly raising millions of dollars through non-profits then spending that money on personal travel, food and family.

Police would not confirm whether the search of Rob and Anne Minard's house was related to the Chatfield allegations.