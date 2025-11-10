Police officer delivers baby during traffic stop with brother's help over radio

A routine traffic stop in Melvindale turned into a life-changing moment when a police officer helped deliver a baby on the side of the road in the early morning hours of Friday, November 7.

Just before 2 a.m., Melvindale Police Officer Al Hasan pulled over a speeding vehicle at Oakwood and Wood. The driver was rushing his wife, 45-year-old Maria, to the hospital as she was in active labor.

"My fear was something is going to happen to my girl or me," Maria said. She asked that her last name not be used.

Officer Hasan called for backup, and Corporal Mohamed Hacham quickly arrived at the scene. Hacham immediately recognized that time was running out.

"She is just breathing heavy, panicking," Hacham said.

The dispatcher made a critical decision to provide priority medical assistance over the radio, meaning Hacham would need to deliver the baby himself. With nearly three years on the job, this was Hacham's first delivery.

"I mean the training you receive at the academy, but it's not this," Hacham said.

The voice guiding Hacham through every step belonged to his younger brother at Dearborn Dispatch, which also handles 911 calls for Melvindale. Interim Melvindale Police Chief Chris Egan said the brothers are known as Moe and Joe.

"I need her on the back, and the center of the ground, and I will tell you exactly how to deliver the baby," the dispatcher instructed over the radio.

Body camera footage captured the intense moments as Hacham worked to help Maria, who was unable to get out of the vehicle due to her condition.

"Head is coming out, sir; stay calm," the dispatcher said.

When asked if he remained calm during the delivery, Hacham credited his brother's guidance.

"Hearing him, yes!" Hacham said.

Maria initially felt scared about the situation, but now feels grateful for the officer's help.

"At the time it happened, I was like 'no please, like why?!' But now that I think about it, thank God he helped us," Maria said.

As the baby was successfully delivered, Hacham's first words were a blessing in Arabic: 'Bismillah Ur Rehman Ur Raheem', which means "In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful."

"As an Arab American, a Muslim American, I only know one way to welcome a new life into this world. Plus, what's better than hearing a blessing from God," Hacham said.

Chief Egan noted that Maria, a devout Catholic, also saw divine intervention in the moment.

"Maria said the same thing. She is a devout Catholic, and she said, he was a gift from God," Egan said.

The experience changed Maria's perspective on police officers.

"For me, when you see a police officer, you always think it's something bad. But this time it was something good. They were very respectful. I remember one of the officers saying to block the view," Maria said.

This marks the second time Hacham has been involved in a life-saving situation. In 2023, while off duty, he saved a 3-year-old toddler from choking after hearing the call over the radio.

Both Maria and her daughter, Galilea, are now home and healthy. Maria said the parking lot at Oakwood and Wood will always remind her that miracles happen.

