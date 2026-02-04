Police looking for woman who donated a human skull at a Michigan Goodwill

CHELSEA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Chelsea Police Department is looking to speak with a woman after a human skull was put in a donation at Goodwill last month.

According to police, an officer was called to the Goodwill location around 1:54 p.m. on Jan. 26 for a report of a suspicious item that had been received at a donation drop-off.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that, according to the Medical Examiner's Office, it is in fact a human skull. The skull has been sent to the Anthropology Department at the University of Michigan for further examination, which we're told could take up to 90 days.

"A human head was dropped off," said Brad Timm, a Chelsea resident who learned about the incident from a friend.

"Assuming it's not a Chelsea resident because we're a small town and someone would probably know her," Timm said.

Officials told officers they discovered what appeared to be a human skull wrapped in a shirt.

Local residents expressed a mix of concern and curiosity about the discovery.

"I don't even know what to say," said Anne Elliot, a Goodwill donor. "Where did it come from?"

Some speculated about possible explanations for the unusual donation.

"Maybe it's some kind of medical skull," Timm said.

"I hope they find out why it was donated… if it's really human… you know, why?" Elliot said. "I hope it's not attached to a crime."

The officer took possession of the item and said there were no signs of damage or uncharacteristic holes. Police also consulted with the medical examiner's office, and the skull was turned over to them so further analysis can be done.

"It's strange and a little scary," Timm said. "We hope it's not like the series Dexter."

Police would like to speak with the woman to confirm her decision. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Gilbreath at 734-475-9122 x107 or email at tgilbreath@chelseapd.org.