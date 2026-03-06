Police investigating shooting involving security officer in Henry Ford St. John Hospital parking lot

(WXYZ) — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a security officer in the parking lot of Henry Ford St. John Hospital late Thursday night, officials say.

Video from the scene outside Henry Ford St. John Hospital below:

Video from shooting scene outside of Henry Ford St. John Hospital

Grosse Pointe Woods police tell us the shooting happened just before midnight on Thursday. Michigan State Police says they were called in to assist Grosse Pointe Woods police with the investigation.

According to Henry Ford Health, a security officer was looking into reports of suspicious activity in the parking lot when someone fired shots at him. The health system says the officer fired back, hitting one of the suspects.

“Early this morning, someone opened fire on one of our officers at Henry Ford St. John Hospital while he was looking into reports of suspicious activity in our parking lot. Our officer fired back, hitting one of the suspects, who’s being treated at our hospital. Any questions about the remaining suspects or the investigation should be referred to authorities. The safety and wellbeing of our team members, patients and community is our top priority, and we are grateful our officer was unharmed.”

Henry Ford Health says Henry Ford St. John Hospital is open and operating as normal. Grosse Pointe Woods police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

