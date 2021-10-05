Police: Discovery of inert grenades led to Ambassador Bridge closure

WINDSOR, Canada (WXYZ) — Windsor police say the situation that shut down the Ambassador Bridge for several hours was triggered by two inert grenades discovered during an inspection of a vehicle at the bridge.

The grenades were found at around 9:00 a.m. submerged in an unknown white powdery substance. Subsequent investigation determined that the powder was not hazardous and that the grenades were inert.

The man driving the car is identified only as an American. He is not facing any charges as police say there was no intent to cause harm or use the grenades for "nefarious" purposes. He was turned over to US Customs and Border Protection following the incident and returned to the US.

Police did not say why he had the inert grenades in his possession.