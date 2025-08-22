Police confirm shooting at Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital; suspect not in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm there was a shooting at Henry Ford Hospital on Friday morning.



The hospital was placed on lockdown earlier but that lockdown has since been lifted, a hospital spokesperson confirms to 7 News Detroit. The hospital is located at 2799 West Grand Boulevard.

Detroit police say a man went into the hospital and shot his wife. No word yet on any additional injuries.

The suspect is not yet in custody, according to officials, but we're told he left the hospital.

