Oxford high prepares to return; parent proposes gun safety education program

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families in Oxford are still learning how to heal after the high school shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

“At first obviously, we were all in shock. But we are slowly but surely, each day gets a little easier,” Oxford parent Jenny Prather said.

What makes the days a little easier for Prather is being by productive.

She is teaming up with national organization Be SMART for Kids.

The organization educates parents on proper gun safety through different campaigns.

“Sending post cards or giving presentations about the usefulness of secure storage to keep guns out of the hands of children,” Prather explained.

She believes this partnership could help prevent what happened inside of Oxford High School on that Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel strongly that if they make it more difficult for children to access weapons, then many of the tragedies will be able to be avoided,” she added.

Prather told WXYZ the school board is in the early phases of working with her to implement her idea.

But right now, the most important thing is getting students back inside the building safely.

“My son is thrilled to go back. He loves school and he loves his teachers and he is ready,” she said.

She tells us she is confident in the district’s plan to keep her ninth grader Zack and other students safe.

“They have spent so much time an energy getting psychologist and therapy dogs and security. I think they’ve done their absolute best to make every child feel comfortable,” she explained.

On Thursday evening, the school board held a special meeting to discuss their candidates in the superintendent search.

They did take a moment to briefly touch on a safety report, but say they will give a thorough update at the next meeting on Jan. 25.

“I think everything that they’ve done so far is excellent and they are moving in the right direction,” Prather said.

For more information on the organization Be SMART for Kids, visit its website.