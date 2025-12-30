Out-of-state crews helping restore power across Michigan after winter storm

MICHIGAN — Consumers Energy has brought in crews from across the country to restore power after Monday's winter storm knocked out electricity for tens of thousands of customers across Michigan.

Utility crews from Maryland, Alabama, Texas and Canada are working to fix power outages caused by strong wind gusts. Consumers says Northwest Michigan and Mid-Michigan were hit especially hard.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, more than 58,000 customers across the state remained without power according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

The utility estimates all customers, including those in the hardest hit areas, will have power restored by the end of the day Wednesday.

"We understand how difficult the last few days have been for our customers and we appreciate their patience as our crews continue working to restore their power," said Norm Kapala, one of Consumers Energy's Officers in Charge for restoration, in a press release.

Consumers Energy also shared a few safety reminders for neighbors:



Be aware of crews working alongside roads.

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. Report unguarded downed lines by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at (800) 477-5050.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube