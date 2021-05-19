Watch
Only state official fired over Flint water wants job back

Paul Sancya/AP
The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 19, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — The only Michigan official fired in the Flint water disaster wants to be reinstated and get years of back pay.

Liane Shekter Smith and the state’s environment department are meeting privately this week with an arbitrator, more than five years after then-Gov. Rick Snyder fired Shekter Smith.

Shekter Smith was head of Michigan’s drinking water office when Flint, with the state’s OK, used the Flint River for water in 2014 and 2015.

The highly corrosive water wasn’t properly treated before it flowed through aging pipes.

Shekter Smith was charged with crimes, but the case ended with a misdemeanor plea deal that was eventually erased.

