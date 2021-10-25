Office of the State Employer removes return to work date for state workers

LANSING, Mich. — State office workers no longer have a set date to return to work, the Office of the State Employer announced last week.

Instead, each department or agency will be allowed to set their date for employees to return to their buildings. State workers have been dealing with continually changing plans on when they will return to their desks after working from home for more than a year because of COVID-19.

Last spring, the Office of the State Employer announced departments would welcome their workers back on July 12. Then, earlier this fall, the new date was Oct. 31. This week the office announced its departments can set their own dates.

“As before, we are monitoring the data as well as the recommendations of health experts and we will adjust if necessary,” wrote Cheryl Schmittdiel, acting director of the Office of the State Employer, in a letter to state workers.

Since each department and agency functions differently, it’s difficult to implement a one-size-fits all rule for when state workers should return to work.

Schmittdiel went on to say that because many state employees are fully vaccinated and buildings have implemented COVID safety protocols, state offices can be used safely to conduct work.

Until further notice, across departments many state employees will continue to embrace a hybrid model of work.

