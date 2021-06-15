Watch
Northern Michigan man arrested for firing gun on Mackinac Bridge after road rage incident

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Oil transport company Enbridge says Wednesday, a gap has opened between a section of its Line 5 pipeline and the lake bottom in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac. Erosion has washed away sediments beneath the pipeline, opening a gap that exceeds the 75-foot limit set under a state easement. The company says it's awaiting government permits to install screw anchors for additional support in that spot and others along the underwater line. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Mackinac Bridge file photo
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 15, 2021
(WXYZ) — A Northern Michigan man has been arrested and charged for allegedly firing a gun during a road rage incident on the Mackinac Bridge.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened while two vehicles were traveling the bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The road rage incident apparently began due to lane usage, and a 65-year-old Ludington man said another driver would not let him merge. It allegedly happened again as they approached the toll booth.

Police say the Ludington man then struck the vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Williamsburg man, and the Williamsburg man got out of the vehicle to confront the other man.

According to police, the Ludington man then pulled out a handgun, pointed it in the air and fired a shot.

Police responded and arrested the man, and recovered two handguns and found a spent cartridge on the driver's side seat.

