White Cloud dam stable after stoplogs failed overnight

Posted at 2:07 PM, Jul 27, 2021
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — The White Cloud dam is stable after stoplogs at the city-owned dam failed overnight, causing significant changes in water levels in an upstream pond and downstream-flowing river.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says received reports Tuesday of the problem.

Stoplogs on a dam are panels used to block water flow.

Local officials report the dam is stable and the failed stoplogs are expected to be replaced within days.

The state says the White Cloud dam is rated as a high-hazard dam.

Its most recent state inspection in 2019 rated it in fair condition.

