West Michigan food pantries receive 40,000-pound donation

FREMONT, Mich. — Volunteers gathered at TrueNorth Community Services in Fremont to distribute more than 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable food to organizations serving families in need across West Michigan.

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The food distribution was held in remembrance of Sept. 11 and in celebration of America's 250th anniversary, with a focus on neighbors serving neighbors.

Pallets stacked high with canned goods, pasta, pudding, and more were loaded into trucks and vans by volunteers and representatives from food pantries and community organizations across Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Mecosta, Kent, and Montcalm counties. Each group received food based on the number of families they serve in their communities.

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The effort was made possible through a partnership between TrueNorth Community Services and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mike Voyt said:

"Good things are happening today. We have a partnership with The Church of Jesus Latter-day Saints to distribute about 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable food items to food relief agencies in our area, which is really a good thing."

Voyt said the donation comes at a critical time for many families.

"We all know the cost of living has been increasing, food, fuel, all across the board. Families are struggling to afford those basic necessities, and things like this are really important for families to be able to just make ends meet and be able to afford some of those other essential items in their lives."

Fran Schamber, one of the recipients, said the donation makes a direct difference.

"Every bit of food that we can have helps us feed more families, so we're very, very grateful for this opportunity."

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Neal Buckwalter reflected on the broader meaning of the event.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to come and serve, and I think you have some sense that we've got people out here using their hands to lift and in the community, and it's not only literally helping, but symbolic of what we do when we lift one another up."

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