Firefighters extinguish Algoma Township home fire, one person in hospital

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Rockford Department of Public Safety says one person was sent to the hospital after a fire at an Algoma Township home. Officials say first responders were dispatched around 11:21 P.M. Wednesday night near 16 Mile Road and North Spruce Avenue.

The fire took over two hours for first responders to knock down, with several departments coming to the scene to help. RDPS says the people who called 911 reported that one person was trapped, but when first responders arrived, they were out of the house. The blaze caused significant damage to the home, caving in part of the roof.

Sand Lake Fire Department says units were at the scene until 2:00 A.M. before it was cleared. Officials say one person was sent to the hospital, and three others were assessed on the scene.

