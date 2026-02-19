Authorities complete investigation after possible threat to Grant Public Schools

GRANT, Mich. — Grant Public Schools is thanking parents, faculty and students for their cooperation after a possible threat was reported to the school district.

Thursday's safety response was activated around 11:00 A.M. when the school received a call reporting two people with rifles and explosives were allegedly going to one of the district's schools. The district activated safety protocols and worked closely with law enforcement to ensure the security of students and staff.

The Grant Police Department says officers immediately responded and secured the Grant High School, The Grant Primary Center, Grant Elementary School and Grant Middle School.

Officers conducted searches through each Grant Public School campus, and did not find any threats.

FOX 17 The Grant Police Department completed it's investigation Thursday after a caller claimed there was a threat to Grant High School. Officials found the claims to be unsubstantiated and investigators are working to find who called the school about the threat.

The school district is encouraging families to talk to their children about how everyone can play a role in keeping schools safe, including telling students to report anything concerning to a trusted adult, rather than sharing unverified information to social media.

Grant Public Schools is telling community members with questions to contact your school's main office, or visit the district administration building. The Grant Police Deparmtent is investigating the origin of the call that made the initial claims of a threat to the schools.

